Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Cincinnati Bell worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 88.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 236,675 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter worth about $4,255,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

