Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $423,000 Position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRTX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $73.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director David Lamond purchased 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $266,570.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,768,492.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.08 per share, with a total value of $478,645.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,596 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,646 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

