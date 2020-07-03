Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $6,747,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $20,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,591,000 after buying an additional 110,676 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.