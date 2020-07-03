Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 73,001 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,001 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 13,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $247,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

