Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 59,713 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,713 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,098.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

