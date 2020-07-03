Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 333,560 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333,560 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $11.99 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $49,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,729.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $205,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

