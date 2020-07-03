Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 163,084 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163,084 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.19.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $114.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

