Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 111,591 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

VCYT stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 0.84. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

