Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,712 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Unisys worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth about $6,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 884,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 465,363 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $5,150,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth about $4,941,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter worth about $2,870,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

UIS stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $687.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Unisys had a net margin of 36.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

