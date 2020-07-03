Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 289,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 141,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $49,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at $93,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $499,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STRO stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $180.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.32.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

