Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 9,855 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,442 shares of company stock valued at $8,484,880. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.