Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 6,429 Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after buying an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Toro by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,806,000 after buying an additional 185,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,601,000 after buying an additional 38,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Toro by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,409,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $66.20 on Friday. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $84.26. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $130,802.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,242.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

