Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Nextgen Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXGN stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $720.60 million, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

