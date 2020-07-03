Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,454,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $902,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,076,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210,804 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,241,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,369,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,261 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of MRO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 3.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

