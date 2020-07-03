Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kearny Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $669.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

