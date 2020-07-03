Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 318.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $265.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.84 and a 200-day moving average of $301.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $303.00 to $273.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

