Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $197,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,799 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 142,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $17,910,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $64,943,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

