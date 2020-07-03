Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 470.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 513,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after buying an additional 423,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,230,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 398,987 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,025,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after buying an additional 394,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after buying an additional 275,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANM. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

