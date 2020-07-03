Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.32% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LAKE stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.02. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $28.00.
In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,449 shares of company stock worth $4,454,794. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.
About Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
Read More: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.