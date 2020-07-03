Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.32% of Lakeland Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 222,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.02. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,717.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,449 shares of company stock worth $4,454,794. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

