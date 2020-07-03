Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $449,000 in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.37% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 10,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric I. Richman purchased 10,833 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $84,822.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,358 shares of company stock worth $172,746 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBSE stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

