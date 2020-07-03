Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,786 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Curo Group worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Curo Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Curo Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Curo Group by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.50. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.20 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CURO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

