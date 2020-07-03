Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $457,000 Stock Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 18.75. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNST shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, Director James E. Audia sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $305,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $469,534.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,593.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,856 shares of company stock worth $3,274,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

