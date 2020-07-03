Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of SurModics worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurModics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SurModics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of SRDX opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. SurModics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SurModics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

