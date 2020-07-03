Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Revance Therapeutics worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

