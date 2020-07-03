Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $433,000 Stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 123,303 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,527 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 66.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 750,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after purchasing an additional 299,339 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 550,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 298,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,277.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,020 shares of company stock worth $5,384,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXNX. BidaskClub downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

AXNX stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

