Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $423,000 Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,569.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of WIRE opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.21. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $302.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

