Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $414,000 Position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 24,588.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,394,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,002,000 after buying an additional 2,385,078 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 29.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,902,000 after buying an additional 599,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,868,000 after buying an additional 312,252 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 223.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 338,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 234,224 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 531.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 222,511 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

PNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

