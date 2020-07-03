Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $405,000 Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,082 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of FNB opened at $7.05 on Friday. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

