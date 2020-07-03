Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $403,000 Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,304 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Century Communities worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Century Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:CCS opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.93. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $602.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.90 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

