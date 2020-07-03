Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,555 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATRC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,280. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $46.30 on Friday. AtriCure Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

