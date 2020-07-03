Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,124 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 103.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in II-VI by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,066,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,918,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in II-VI by 46.3% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 797,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on II-VI from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $881,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,658 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.