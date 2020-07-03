Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 7,113 Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,030 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,010,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 119,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NWN opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

