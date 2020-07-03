Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 23,877 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Knoll by 70.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Knoll by 58.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Knoll during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNL. Sidoti upped their target price on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $583.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

