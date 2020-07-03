Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 273,374 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. ArcBest Corp has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

