Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 24,420 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Loews Corp increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The auto parts company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $654.89 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

