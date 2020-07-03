Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Spotify traded as high as $274.30 and last traded at $272.50, with a volume of 2459771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.90.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

Get Spotify alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,873,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 632,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Spotify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.