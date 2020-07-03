SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.56% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $16,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 375.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares during the period.

PSK stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

