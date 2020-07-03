Southside Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBSI. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $915.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.36%.

In related news, insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $30,318.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,783. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

