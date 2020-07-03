SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered SOLVAY S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of SOLVAY S A/S stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. SOLVAY S A/S has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

