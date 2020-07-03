Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) Insider John Macmichael Sells 16,000 Shares

Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) insider John Macmichael sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £83,200 ($102,387.40).

LON SOLI opened at GBX 544 ($6.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. Solid State PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 685 ($8.43).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research note on Tuesday.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

