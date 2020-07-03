Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Down 7.2%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.06, approximately 1,510,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 507,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLNO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

The company has a market cap of $92.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 339,083 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $667,993.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 7,575,759 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $12,500,002.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,077,147 shares of company stock valued at $13,491,439. Company insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Abingworth LLP raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 6,969,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 446,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

