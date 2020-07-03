Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

