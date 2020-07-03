SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMGZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

