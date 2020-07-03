Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) vs. Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sitime and Ichor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million 9.05 -$10.45 million ($0.63) -72.78 Ichor $620.84 million 0.98 $10.73 million $0.95 28.11

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sitime and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 7 0 3.00 Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sitime currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential downside of 22.21%. Ichor has a consensus target price of $32.43, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Ichor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Sitime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.2% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sitime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Ichor 1.79% 12.16% 4.93%

Summary

Ichor beats Sitime on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sitime

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

