Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 56,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLAB opened at $98.43 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.23, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.