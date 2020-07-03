Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

