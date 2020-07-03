Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.35 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

