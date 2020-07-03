SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

SEGXF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

