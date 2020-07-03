Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.33. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.58%.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after buying an additional 145,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

