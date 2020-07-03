Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €7.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.74) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.02) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.51 ($8.44).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.75 ($7.58) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($12.70) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($18.81). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.63.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

